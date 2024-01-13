Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.64% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $26,692,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.32. 222,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

