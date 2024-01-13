Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stake in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,380 shares during the period. Matthews China Active ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 14.24% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 2,953.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews China Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews China Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MCH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 12,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Matthews China Active ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

