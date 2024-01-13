Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.