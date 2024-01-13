Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $271,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

