Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 745,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

