Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

