Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $558,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $137.13. 1,329,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,726. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

