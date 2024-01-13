Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $55.10. 214,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

