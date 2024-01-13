Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $287,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,560,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,491. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

