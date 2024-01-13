Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. 3,522,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.