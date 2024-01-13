Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. 3,083,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.