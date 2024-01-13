Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average is $434.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

