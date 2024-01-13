Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

