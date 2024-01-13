Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.77. 785,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $314.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.00. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

