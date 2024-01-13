Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 13,053 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

