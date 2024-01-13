Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.91. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

