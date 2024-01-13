Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

MKC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 1,514,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,236. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

