Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 3,147 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.95. 2,364,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.