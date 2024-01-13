Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 3,258 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 982,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,106. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

