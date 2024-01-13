Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 407 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

ESGD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $75.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

