Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 104,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,188. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.