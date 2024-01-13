Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 8,421 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,283. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

