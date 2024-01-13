Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 928 Shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MOTE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.