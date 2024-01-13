Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

