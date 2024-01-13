Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

