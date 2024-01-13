Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

