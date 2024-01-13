Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

