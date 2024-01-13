Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.54. 793,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 750,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 over the last three months. 54.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 602,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

