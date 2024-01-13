Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 162,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,386. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $219.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

