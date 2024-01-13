Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. 32,658,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.