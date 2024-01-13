Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

GLD stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.71. 6,833,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.