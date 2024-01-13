Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. 3,184,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

