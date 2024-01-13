Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 480,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,637. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

