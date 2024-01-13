Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.27

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 827633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

