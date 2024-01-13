KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

