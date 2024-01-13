KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $72.96 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Debt Purchase, Credit Management, and Other segments. It purchases and manages debt portfolios, including consumer, mortgage-backed, and corporate debts; and offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as credit management services.

