Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 670.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kubota Stock Up 1.1 %

KUBTY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,862. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kubota has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

