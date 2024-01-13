Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of 681.21 and a beta of 2.00. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

