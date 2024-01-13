Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of 681.21 and a beta of 2.00. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $110.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
