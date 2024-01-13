Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $759.67. 497,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,810. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average of $675.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $453.65 and a 52-week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.