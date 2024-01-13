Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

LAMR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 252,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

