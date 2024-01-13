Landsea Homes’ (LSEA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Landsea Homes by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

