Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Down 7.5%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LNZNF

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

(Get Free Report)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.