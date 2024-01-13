Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.92. 849,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

