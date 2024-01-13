LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $108,000.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,194,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,700,167.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vector Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55.

On Friday, January 5th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 755,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

