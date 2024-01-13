Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.18. 966,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,960. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

