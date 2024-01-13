Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.25

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.34 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

