Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.