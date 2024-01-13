Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.