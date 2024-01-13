Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

