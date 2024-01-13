LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Trading Down 2.3%

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 397,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 445,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

LQR House Stock Down 15.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LQR House Inc. will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LQR House news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $60,244.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

